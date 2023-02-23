Looking to buy an electric car? Here are five tips to keep in mind

Electric vehicles have been a hot topic of discussion in the automotive world for a few years now. Almost all automakers have already launched electric vehicles or made announcements about electric vehicles to be launched in the near future. While admitting that the future belongs to such vehicles, it cannot be forgotten that electric vehicle owners face many challenges.

Many countries are introducing policies to promote electric vehicles as they are less polluting than internal combustion engine vehicles. From Tata, Maruti Suzuki, Volkswagen and Hyundai to Volvo, BMW, Audi, Ferrari and Bugatti have detailed plans for electric vehicles. However, there are certain issues that buyers should definitely consider before deciding to purchase electric vehicles.

Where to charge?

Electric vehicles have become the perfect choice for urban commuting. The fact that there are enough charging stations and the convenience of charging from home or office makes the city trips of EVs easier. But the range of EVs is still an issue for long-distance trips outside the city limits. EV charging stations may not be available as expected on highways and in villages. We will have to wait for more charging stations to be available across the country. Your plans may go wrong if a charging station is not operational or the road is blocked due to some reason. So even today, charging stations and range concerns are at the forefront of electric vehicle problems.

Expense

Electric vehicles are expensive. Proponents of EVs cite fuel savings and relatively low maintenance costs. But there is a vast gap between EVs and petroleum vehicles with similar facilities. A study says that EVs need to run 1.40 lakh km to break even. Even if you think that this is a bit excessive, the reality is that buyers of electric vehicles will have to spend a lot of money upfront.

Where are the options?

Electric vehicles are still lagging behind in terms of options. Indians looking for an electric car under Rs 10 lakh have only the Tiago EV and the upcoming Citroen C3 before them. On the other hand, if you take internal combustion engine vehicles, the possibilities in front of you like hatchbacks, sub-compact sedans, crossovers and micro-SUVs are endless. There will certainly be changes in the future, but currently EV options are few and far between.

What if you need to change the battery?

Even today, the main factor in the cost of electric vehicles is the battery. Many manufacturers offer warranties of up to eight years. However, if the battery needs to be replaced for any reason, the financial calculations of EV owners will go for a toss.

What will be the resale value?

This is a question every EV owner should be asking. This is because the question of whether used EVs can get a decent resale value has not yet been clearly answered. That’s because the electric vehicle market is in its infancy, and discussions about used-vehicle prices haven't really started. How electric vehicles will fare in the second-hand market remains to be seen.

Noise-free, pollution-free electric vehicles generally do not lag behind in terms of performance. There is no doubt that the future lies in such vehicles. Even so, the electric vehicle market is still in its infancy. Therefore, as in any period of change, challenges will be faced in this sector as well. It is advisable for everyone to decide whether electric vehicles are right for them only after clear calculations.