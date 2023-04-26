MG India launches Comet with a range of 230km

MG Motor has unveiled its second electric vehicle in India -- the Comet. Although the price has not been announced, the vehicle is expected to hit the market soon, with an expected price of around Rs 10 lakh. MG had earlier released pictures of the EV, which is based on a small electric car called Wuling Air EV sold in international markets. MG says that the name of the new vehicle was derived from the 1934 model British aircraft that participated in the England-Australia MacRobertson Air Race.

Made for India

Although the construction is based on the vehicle exhibited in Indonesia, changes have been made to suit the Indian conditions. Built on the GSEV platform, the vehicle measures 2974 mm in length, 1505 mm in width, 1640 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2010 mm. Four people can travel comfortably in the three-door car. According to MG, the air-con and battery thermal management system will be changed to suit the hot weather conditions in India.

Design

The Comet is smaller than the likes of Tata Nano and Maruti Suzuki Alto. Just like the MG ZS, the charging port is located behind the MG logo. There are LED headlamps with DRLs and LED tail lamps. An LED strip is also provided at the front. The Comet will come equipped with 12-inch wheels. It will be available in apple green with black roof, aurora silver, starry black, candy white and candy white with black roof colours.

Cool features

The Comet comes loaded with premium features. There is a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-tone interior, connected car tech, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and digital instrument cluster.

230km range

The Comet uses a 17.3 kWh lithium-ion battery. The vehicle gets a range of 230 km on a single charge. It has a power of 41 bhp and a torque of 110 Nm. The 3.3 kW AC charger will fully charge the battery in 7 hours.

Safety features

The vehicle has dual front airbags, tyre pressure monitor system, reverse parking camera, ABS with EBD and Isofix child seat anchors.