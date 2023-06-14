World recognizes Kalliyath’s might

Kalliyath is taking giant leaps globally as it initiates the exportation of its premium TMT bars, widely recognized for their outstanding quality, to international markets. Kalliyath TMT, the undisputed leader in the steel bar sector, has recently garnered an impressive trifecta of accolades, including the esteemed GreenPro certificate, the prestigious NABL accreditation, and the revered British Standard certificate. This comprehensive certification encompasses Kalliyath's entire range of rebar manufacturing units, including all grades from Fe 500D to Fe 550D. These recent awards serve as a testament to Kalliyath TMT's ongoing dedication to superior quality and unwavering commitment to the nation.

By introducing its esteemed TMT bars to foreign markets, Kalliyath aims to establish a strong foothold, leveraging its reputation for excellence and further cementing its position as a trusted industry leader worldwide. For nearly a century, Kalliyath has stood as a formidable presence in the construction and infrastructural sector. Renowned for its unwavering commitment to success and business ethics, Kalliyath continues to inspire trust and confidence among stakeholders and customers alike.

Strength and Sustainability at its Core

Noor Muhammed Noorsha, Chairman and Managing Director of Kalliyath, expressed his thoughts on the achievements, stating, "The awards are recognition of Kalliyath’s unwavering commitment to excellence and sustainable practices. I believe the country's infrastructure development should go hand in hand with the aspirations of youth and their future. Strength and sustainability lie at the heart of the Kalliyath group, and the Certifications are a testament to this commitment. We are determined to offer environmentally friendly choices in the construction sector, promoting the construction of climate-resilient and low-carbon buildings."

Setting the Standards

Kalliyath's list of achievements is nothing short of extraordinary. As Kerala's first TMT steel bar manufacturer, it set the industry standard and obtained BIS certification, setting a precedent for excellence. Additionally, Kalliyath proudly holds the distinction of producing India's first cut & bent steel bars, demonstrating its innovative spirit. The company utilises High Yield Quenched and Self Tempered (HYQST) technology to produce its TMT bars, ensuring an optimal balance of strength and ductility. Through these pioneering endeavours, Kalliyath has expanded the South Indian market for steel bars and TMT bars, solidifying its position as an industry leader.

Kalliyath's Revolutionary Product Range

Over the course of 95 years, since its inception, the company has consistently reinvented itself, venturing into new businesses, revitalising existing ones, and introducing groundbreaking products. Today, the brand proudly presents an impressive lineup, including Kalliyath Wires, Steel Fab, Cover Blocks, Kalliyath Cylinders, and K-Nail. Looking ahead, Kalliyath is poised to further expand its annual production, increase market share from 15% to 40%, and manufacture top-quality anti-corrosive steel, solidifying its impact in the industry and beyond.

Empowering Dreams

With a shared passion for football, Kalliyath TMT stands firmly behind the Kerala Blasters, recognizing the power of the sport to unite and inspire. The long-standing partnership between Kalliyath TMT and the Kerala Blasters serves as a catalyst for football's progress in the region, fostering a nurturing environment where dreams can be realised and new football stars can emerge.

