Maruti Suzuki begins exports of Fronx model SUV

IANS
Published: July 07, 2023 10:33 AM IST
Fronx. Photo: IANS
Topic | Fasttrack

Chennai: Passenger car major Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Thursday said it has begun exports of its compact sport utility vehicle (SUV) Fronx.

The first batch of 556 vehicles was shipped from Mundra, Mumbai, and Pipavav Ports to destinations in Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

“The newly-launched Fronx is an important model in our portfolio, and we are confident that it will augment our ambitious export plans,” Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said.

“With support from our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan we have expanded our portfolio and are now exporting to more markets,” he added.

