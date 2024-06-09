RoboVerse VR expo to showcase an array of latest drones

Kochi: A wide variety of drones built with cutting-edge technology await visitors at the Manorama Online RoboVerse VR expo at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium here from June 12 to 17. The event, presented by Jain University, will also offer visitors an opportunity to fly drones and learn about state-of-the-art technologies and the latest trends in robotics and virtual reality. Entry to the six-day long expo will be from 10 am to 10 pm.

The expo presents an amazing world of drones for students and tech lovers of all ages who are keen to know more about the devices. Here are a few of the fascinating drones to be featured at the event:

Quadcopters

Considered the ‘all-rounders’ among drones, quadcopters fly on four rotors, making them stable and easy to control. They are widely used in aerial photography and surveillance.

Agri drones

These drones are deployed for conducting aerial surveys of crops and spraying fertilisers and pesticides.

Mini drones

Even though small in size, mini drones are powerful and can fly fast, they are widely used for indoor tasks and deployed for intricate missions.

DJI drones

A favourite of professionals, DJI drones operate on state-of-the-art technology and are known for their outstanding performance.

FPV drones

Numerous First-Person View (FPV) drones will be displayed at RoboVerse VR. These drones can be flown similarly to those seen in video games. Visitors to the expo can not only view various models of FPV drones but also enjoy races involving these drones.