Roboverse Expo: A tech wonderland for all ages; learn more about robot dogs

At the Roboverse Expo, jointly organized by Manorama Online and Jain University, the fascinating exhibits are designed to captivate not only tech enthusiasts and adults but kids as well. The children who visited the event at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kadavanthra, Kochi, spent most of their time playing and bounding around with the mischievous robot dogs. Let's learn more about these fascinating robot dogs.

The exhibition features three models of robot dogs – Go 2, Air, and Pro – designed and manufactured by Unitree. These robots can be used for entertainment, education, and research purposes. Equipped with 4D LiDAR sensors, these robots can overcome any obstacles to reach their destinations. They have a field of view of 360 degrees x 90 degrees and a scanning distance of 30 meters.

Manufactured using an aluminium alloy and strong engineering plastic, the robot dogs weigh 15 kg each. They are fitted with 12 knee joint motors, enabling them to jump, sit, wave, circle, and stand on their hind legs. The robots have an 8-core high-performance CPU and a battery capacity of 8000 mAh, with an optional battery power of 15000 mAh.

Using Vector Positioning and Control Technology, along with the ISS2.0 Intelligence Side Follow System, the robots can walk alongside people like real puppies.

Front Camera: Fitted with an ultra-wide lens, it can observe objects in 360 degrees, making it a reliable security guard.

Front Lamp: Enhances the camera's efficiency and illuminates the way, allowing the robot to travel even in pitch darkness.

3D Lidar L1: Combined with the ultra-wide scanning facility, it helps avoid blind spots. The 12 knee joint motors and foot force sensors aid in movement.

These robots also possess speakers to play music. Responding to voice commands and capable of lifting heavy weights, these robotic models will be invaluable in the future for performing tasks beyond human capability and in the defence sector.