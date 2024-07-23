Union Budget: Glad that FM read Congress 2024 manifesto after election results, says Chidambaram

New Delhi: Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday took a swipe at the government over the Union Budget and said he was glad Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has read the Congress 2024 manifesto after the Lok Sabha poll results.



In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Chidambaram said, "I am glad to know that the Hon'ble FM has read the Congress Manifesto LS 2024 after the election results. I am happy she has virtually adopted the Employment-linked incentive (ELI) outlined on page 30 of the Congress Manifesto."

"I am also happy that she has introduced the Apprenticeship scheme along with an allowance to every apprentice spelt out on page 11 of the Congress Manifesto. I wish the FM had copied some other ideas in the Congress Manifesto. I shall shortly list the missed opportunities," the former finance minister said.

Chidambaram said he was pleased with the abolition of the Angel Tax for all investors. "The Congress has pleaded for its abolition for many years and most recently in the Congress manifesto on page 31," he posted.

(With PTI inputs)