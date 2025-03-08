Imagine having to rely on someone else just to brush your teeth or stand up. The physical limitations are challenging, but the mental toll of losing independence in even the simplest tasks can be even harder. Many around us face this struggle daily. But now, neither the body nor the mind needs to weaken.

Astrek Innovations, a startup, has developed a wearable robotics device that empowers individuals with physical disabilities to stand up, walk, and even exercise independently.

Astrek’s path-breaking vision took centre stage in Manorama Online Elevate, an investment reality show that helps entrepreneurial dreams take flight. Among the participants, Astrek’s innovation captured the attention and praise of the investor panel.

The company was founded by electrical engineering classmates Robin Thomas, Jithin Vidyadharan, and Ajith, who set out to make a real impact in the social sector. Their inspiration came from a personal experience that Robin’s grandfather had to undergo.

After a knee replacement surgery, Robin’s grandfather struggled to regain mobility. Physiotherapy alone was not enough, and the once-healthy man found himself facing a sudden and life-altering challenge.

At the time, Robin and Jithin were working with an NGO, developing tech-based assistive devices for children and individuals with disabilities. They had already created anti-slip plates, adaptive pens, and special brushes to help improve everyday life. But this experience sparked a bigger question: Why not take it further and create a wearable robotics device?

That idea led to the birth of Astrek Innovations, a company dedicated to restoring mobility and independence through technology.

A startup born in college

The first prototype of the wearable robotics device started as a college project. Encouraged by its potential, the team secured a grant from the Kerala Startup Mission and incubated their company at Maker Village, Kalamassery. The device is designed to be worn on the body, with motors responding to user commands, enabling individuals to walk, exercise, and perform daily activities with greater ease.

This innovation has the potential to revolutionise hospitals and rehabilitation centres. Currently, a single rehabilitation session often requires up to three people to assist one patient. With Astrek’s device, however, a single physiotherapist can simultaneously assist two patients.

Astrek has been steadily refining its technology, and the device is now in its fifth iteration. Their innovation has earned international acclaim. Last year, it was honoured with the Best Product of the Year award in South Korea. The company is also collaborating with the Okinawa local government in Japan on joint development initiatives. The device has received recognition from the UAE government and holds both a DRDO certification and a patent in India. Efforts are currently underway to secure another patent

Empowering those in need

Currently, Astrek's wearable robotics device is being developed on a B2B (business-to-business) model. However, the company aims to make it accessible directly to consumers (B2C) in the near future. Astrek’s mission is to empower individuals with physical disabilities and the elderly, enabling them to walk and perform essential tasks independently, whether at home or in the workplace. The device is designed to be lightweight and user-friendly.

Plans are also afoot to develop device that offers support for workers in physically demanding jobs, such as heavy lifting. In hospitals and rehabilitation centres, the device can be integrated into treatment programmes, enhancing patient recovery. The data collected by the device provides valuable insights, helping doctors make informed decisions about ongoing care and rehabilitation plans.

Praise at Manorama Online Elevate

Navas Meeran, Chairman of the Meeran Group and a member of the investor panel at Manorama Online Elevate, commended Astrek Innovations for its path-breaking impact on the rehabilitation sector. He noted how the wearable robotics device effectively addresses the challenge of restoring mobility for individuals with physical limitations. Meeran also suggested that expanding its availability through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives could make the technology more accessible to those in need.