How do you find a suitable handheld device in a market flooded with smartphones having AI and telescopic cameras? The salesperson would present at least 10 phones within your budget and the specs you are looking for. Selecting one would be difficult and confusing. An eye beyond looks, trends, and high prices can help you select a great gadget.

Eight things to remember

1. Processor performance

The processor is the phone's nerve centre that controls all functions. It oversees everything, from the games you play and photos you click to the charging of the battery. The number of cores in a processor should be considered while buying a phone. Dual core means two cores, quad is four, and octa is an eight-core processor.

The phone's performance improves with the higher number of processors. The clock speed of processors is also relevant. The higher the clock speed, the better the performance. However, if not handled carefully, a higher clock speed could drain the phone's battery faster.

For high-quality video recording, gaming, and other purposes, a four-core processor phone will be the ideal choice.

2. RAM, storage

RAM and storage (memory) capacity should not be ignored while purchasing a smartphone. Phones with at least 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage are recommended, because phones with lower data storage capacity could adversely affect their functions. Those using several apps and files should go for phones with higher RAM and storage.

Most phones available today have a minimum of 32 GB of storage and at least 3 GB of RAM. For most users, these are adequate. If required, users could go for a micro SD card.

3. Camera quality

High-quality cameras attract many to smartphones. Since images captured could be easily shared, several people prefer mobile phone cameras to digital cameras. If you are a shutterbug, take note of the quality of the phone camera, lens, and megapixels. It is better to opt for a phone with a camera having multiple features like wide-angle, macro, telephoto, etc. Photos taken using new cameras are mostly of better quality. However, if you have to click pictures in low light, you will have to choose high-end phone models. Since most phones do not have the optical image stabilisation facility, vibrations of the hand might affect the video quality. To cut it short, you will have to shell out more for a phone with a high-quality camera.

4. Battery life

Battery life is another important aspect that should not be ignored while buying a phone. If you use the phone throughout the day, a phone with a minimum of 4000 mAh is ideal for you.

There is a misconception that high-capacity batteries are better. However, phones that allow the necessity-based functioning of cores are now available in the market. Such phones, if they have the quick-charging option, are better than those with high-capacity batteries.

Different phones function differently, even if they have the same battery. The arrangement of chips is also detrimental to draining the battery. It is the manufacturer who decides whether to give prominence to functionality or battery life.

5. Display quality

Your interface is on the phone's screen, though the gadget has several internal mechanisms. The screen should allow you to read even in sunlight. The letters become clear only if the pixels are sharp. If you plan to buy a phone with a screen size of more than 5.5 inches, consider the resolution. If the phone does not have a Full HD (1920x1080p) display, the colours will be dull. If you are keen on viewing better pictures, the phone's display resolution (Full HD, 4K), size of the screen, type (AMOLED, OLED), etc., are of much importance.

6. Quality, design

The phone's design, material (glass, metal, plastic), and its feel are also important while buying a new gadget. Additionally, check for phone waterproofing (IP rating).

7. 5G and connectivity

We are now in the 5G age. It is ideal to give preference to phones that support 5G. Also, check for connectivity options such as Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and WiFi 6.

8. Software updates and safety

Check how often and how fast the manufacturer updates the software. Also, do not forget to check the security patches.