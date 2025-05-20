Lifestyle jewellery brand Candere on Tuesday said that it has appointed Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador. The appointment is part of the brand's efforts to expand its presence across the country.

Candere, owned by Kalyan Jewellers, said Shah Rukh's appointment aligns with the company's vision and that he will be featured in the brand’s multimedia, digital, television, print, and in-store promotional campaigns.

"Jewellery has always been a powerful expression of love, memories, and personality," said Shah Rukh Khan. "It’s exciting to associate with Candere, a brand from the trusted house of Kalyan Jewellers. Candere brings a fresh and modern perspective to how people wear and gift jewellery. It’s meaningful, beautiful, and speaks to those who celebrate the significance of every moment," he added.

The company said that Shah Rukh's appointment will help the brand to expand its presence among Gen Z consumers. "Candere is designed for those who are expressive and seek to showcase their unique identity, especially the Gen Z audience active in the digital space. Shah Rukh Khan is a personality who resonates with our cultural and timeless appeal and emotional values. He’s the perfect star to connect with generations. His presence will help us present Candere as a brand of jewellery that goes beyond adornment to become a true expression of self," said Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Director of Candere.

The company said that it would expand its collections to men, along with strengthening its e-commerce presence.