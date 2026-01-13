Eternal-owned quick-commerce firm Blinkit has removed its '10-minute' delivery promise from all platforms amid rising concerns over the welfare of delivery workers.

The company has changed its tagline from "10,000+ products delivered in 10 minutes" to "30,000+ products delivered at your doorstep."

Other quick-commerce platforms, including Swiggy and Zepto, may follow suit after the Union Ministry of Labour raised concerns about the pressure on delivery workers to meet such tight deadlines. The move follows discussions between Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and quick-commerce firms to ensure better safety, security and working conditions for gig workers.

All the companies assured the government that they would remove delivery-time commitments from their brand advertisements and social media platforms.

The promise of 10-minute delivery had earlier triggered a nationwide strike by gig workers on New Year's Eve in 2025, highlighting issues related to health, safety and income.

While the 10-minute delivery branding was still visible on the Google Play Store and iOS App store for Zepto, Instamart and BigBasket, there was no such branding for Blinkit.

Eternal Group CEO Deepinder Goyal had claimed that the 10-minute delivery promise does not pressure riders or lead to unsafe driving, as they are not shown the 10-minute timer on the app. "Quick commerce's 10-minute promise DOES NOT put pressure on gig workers, and it DOESN'T lead to unsafe driving. Why? The most common concern is that faster delivery promises translate into pressure on delivery partners to drive unsafely. That isn't how the system operates," he said in a post on X,

"Firstly, delivery partners are not shown customer-facing time promises. There is no '10-minute timer' or countdown in the delivery app. 10-minute or faster deliveries are primarily due to our stores being closer to customers and not by higher speeds on the road," Goyal added.