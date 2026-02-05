Hemant Jain is an entrepreneur and advisor based in Pune, Maharashtra. He is working to reshape the landscape of genome mapping in India. With over 25 years of experience across India and the United States, he co-founded Chiranjiv, a population-scale genomic sequencing initiative aimed at building India’s largest genetic database. The initiative seeks to deliver personalised health insights to individuals. It also supports the advancement of precision medicine and drug discovery in the country.

Genetic testing in India is currently used largely to identify rare diseases or predispositions. Chiranjiv takes a broader approach by focusing on whole genome mapping for individuals. This process can generate between 152 and 200 GB of data per person. The initiative offers this genome testing at no cost. According to Hemant, pharmaceutical research today depends on a relatively limited pool of genomic data. Chiranjiv aims to bridge this gap by building a large-scale, indigenous database over the coming years. The initiative also looks beyond disease prediction. It focuses on everyday wellness, including nutrition and lifestyle guidance, alongside long-term health risk assessment.

Chiranjiv also plans to introduce an AI-driven platform. This platform will allow individuals to explore their genetic data and receive personalised insights. It will additionally offer customised nutritional supplements tailored to individual genetic profiles.

At Manorama Online’s Techspectations, Kerala’s flagship foresight summit on technology, capital, and innovation, Hemant will be in conversation with Tony Jose, Founder and CEO of SugarStrings.ai. The session will focus on “Personalised Health Tech – AI-driven wellness, genomics, and the future of preventive care.”