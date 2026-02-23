Anoop Ambika, CEO of Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), stands at the forefront of efforts to propel Kerala’s startup ecosystem onto the global stage. At the Techspectations digital summit to be organised by Manorama Online, Anoop will share his far-reaching vision during the panel discussion titled “Catalysts 2030: India’s Next Wave of Scalable Tech Innovators.”

With more than three decades of experience as a technology entrepreneur and mentor, Anoop has also distinguished himself as a technology leader with deep expertise in data science and artificial intelligence.

Under the leadership of Anoop Ambika, the Startup Mission has taken the lead in strengthening Kerala’s startup ecosystem by creating essential infrastructure, enabling access to funding and building robust partnerships across government and corporate sectors. His prior experience as CEO of Genpro Research and Cognub Decision Solutions enables him to offer clear strategic direction to startup founders. What sets Anoop apart is his emphasis on meticulous data collection and analysis. By leveraging technologies such as artificial intelligence and advanced analytics, he has been able to provide entrepreneurs with precise insights.

Anoop Ambika also brings a strong academic foundation to his role. He holds a B Tech in Computer Science from the University of Kerala, along with master’s degrees in Biomathematics, Bioinformatics and Computational Biology. He has pursued an MBA in Entrepreneurship from the F W Olin Graduate School of Business at Babson College. Anoop did his schooling at St Thomas Residential School. The extensive academic and professional experience possessed by Anoop Ambika has played a pivotal role in positioning Kerala as one of India’s leading startup hubs.

At the panel discussion, Anoop Ambika will be joined by Ashish Agarwal, Vice President at GIC Private Limited; Anuraj Ennai, CEO of Infini AI Labs; Abhijith M, Co founder of Eight Times Eight; Hemant Jain, Founder of Chiranjiv; and Felix Josmon, Founder of Conversion AB. The session will serve as a platform for discussions on India’s next wave of technological innovation and its global growth potential.