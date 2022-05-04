Jodhpur violence: 97 held; curfew imposed in 10 districts

Jaipur: At least 97 people have been arrested in connection with the clashes that broke out between two groups in Rajasthan's Jodhpur city on Monday night and continued on Tuesday, following which internet services were suspended while curfew was clamped in 10 police station areas.

The Divisional Commissioner on Tuesday suspended internet services in the entire Jodhpur district (including Jodhpur Commissionerate) with an aim to maintain peace and cordial atmosphere and curb rumours.

According to the order issued by the Divisional Commissioner Himanshu Gupta: "2G/3G/4G/data (mobile Internet), Bulk SMS, MMS/WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media (Voice calls, Broadband Internet, Lease through Internet Service Provider) Internet services, except lines, have been suspended. This restriction will continue till further orders."

The clashes had first erupted late Monday night.

The violence began after some people were raising flags at the Jalori Gate intersection around 11.30 pm on Monday. A person making a video of this was beaten up by some youth. When some people came to his rescue, they beat them also. After this, the other group started throwing stones. Deputy Commissioner of Police East and Udaymandir SHO were injured in the stone pelting.

Violence erupted again on Tuesday morning at the Jalori Gate over the unfurling of a flag. The police cane-charged the miscreants, fired tear gas shells and dispersed the mob.

In view of the tense situation, curfew was imposed in 10 police station areas.

Students giving exams, essential services have no restrictions

Meanwhile, the Police Commissionerate has issued a partially amended order which says that students appearing in various school examinations, competitive examinations, teachers and staff engaged in examination work will be allowed to move during the curfew.

Medical emergency services, medical staff, bank employees, officials related to judicial services, employees, journalists and media persons would require to show identity cards or documents.

If necessary in special circumstances, the concerned Assistant Commissioner of Police would be able to grant permission to go out in the curfew.

Rest of the orders will remain the same.

Police baton charge protesters after clashes broke out in Jalori Gate area, in Jodhpur, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. PHOTO: PTI

ADG Law and Order Hawa Singh Ghumaria told that strict adherence to curfew in Jodhpur is being maintained.

Around 1,000 police personnel have been deployed in the district and every incident -- small or big -- is being closely monitored, he added.

CM orders strict probe

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed the police and the administration to identify the anti-social elements responsible for the incidents that disturb communal harmony and brotherhood, and take stern action against them. He termed the incident in Jodhpur unfortunate.

Addressing a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister's Office on Tuesday, he said that a criminal, irrespective of religion, caste or class, must not be spared if found to be involved in criminal activities and appealed to the general public to maintain peace.

He directed Home Minister Rajendra Singh Yadav, Minister in-charge of Jodhpur Subhash Garg, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Abhay Kumar and Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumaria to immediately rush to Jodhpur.