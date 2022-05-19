Navjot Sidhu gets one year in jail in 34-year-old road rage case

New Delhi: Navjot Singh Sidhu, former Punjab Congress chief, was sentenced to one year in prison for a 34-year-old hit and run case on Thursday.

The Supreme Court which allowed review application of the 1988 case by victim's family on issue of sentence awarded, imposed a one-year rigorous imprisonment on the Congress leader.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and S K Kaul allowed the review plea.

Though the apex court had in May 2018 held Sidhu guilty of the offence of "voluntarily causing hurt" to a 65-year-old man in the case, it spared him a jail term and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000.

According to the case, Sidhu and Rupinder Singh Sandhu, another accused in the case, were allegedly present in a Gypsy vehicle parked near Sheranwala Gate Crossing in Patiala on December 27, 1988, when Gurnam Singh, Jaswinder Singh and another person were going to the bank to withdraw money for a marriage.

It was alleged that when they reached the crossing, Gurnam Singh, driving a Maruti car, found the Gypsy in the middle of the road and asked the occupants, Sidhu and Sandhu, to remove the vehicle for their passage. This led to heated exchanges.

The police had claimed that Singh was beaten up by Sidhu who later fled the crime scene. The injured was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.