Supreme Court recognises sex work as a profession

The Supreme Court has held that police should refrain from interfering and taking criminal action against adult and consenting sex workers.

A three-judge bench of the apex court also observed the practitioners should not be mistreated and the cops have no right to pursue criminal action against adult and consenting sex workers.

“Prostitution is a profession and sex workers are entitled to dignity and equal protection under law,” the court said.

The bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao ruled criminal law must apply equally in all cases on the basis of age and consent.

"When it is clear that the sex worker is an adult and is participating with consent, the police must refrain from interfering or taking any criminal action. It need not be gainsaid that notwithstanding the profession, every individual in this country has the right to a dignified life under Article 21 of the Constitution,” the bench said.

It said sex workers should not be arrested, harassed or victimised raiding brothels and observed that while voluntary sex work is not illegal, running brothels are termed unlawful.

The court also said that a sex worker's children should not be deprived of their mother's care "on the ground that she is in the sex trade. Basic protection of human decency and dignity extends to sex workers and their children,” it said.

Police should not discriminate against sex workers who file complaints on offences against them, which are of sexual nature, and those who survive assaults are to be provided with medico-legal care and every other relevant facility, as per the ruling.

“It has been noticed that the attitude of the police to sex workers is often brutal and violent. It is as if they are a class whose rights are not recognised,” SC said.

Media should take utmost care not to reveal identities of sex workers,during arrest, raid and rescue operations, whether as victims or accused and not to publish or telecast any photo that would result in disclosure of such identities.

Police are also not supposed to term the use of condoms as “evidence of offence" by sex workers.

Sex workers rescued and produced before a magistrate should be sent to correctional homes for not less than two-three years.

"In the interim, the sex workers could be kept in these homes and if the magistrate decides that the sex worker had consented, they could be let out," the order stated.

The court asked the Union government to respond to these recommendations on July 27, the next date of the hearing.