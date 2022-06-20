Three terrorists gunned down in two ongoing encounters in J&K

Srinagar: Three militants were killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Kashmir on Monday, taking the number of ultras killed in the past 24 hours to seven, police said.

A police spokesperson said two militants were killed in a fresh exchange of fire in the ongoing encounter in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, taking the death toll in the overnight operation to four.

Two militants were killed in the encounter on Sunday.

"KupwaraEncounterUpdate: 02 more #terrorists including #terrorist Showkat got #neutralised (total 04). #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow," the police spokesperson tweeted.

In another encounter in Pulwama district, an unidentified militant was killed.

The encounter broke out in Pulwama's Chatpora after the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area, a police official said.

In the exchange of fire between the two sides, a militant was killed, the official said, adding that the operation was underway when reports last came in.