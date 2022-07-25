Malayalam
Four Congress MPs suspended for disrupting Lok Sabha proceedings

PTI
Published: July 25, 2022 04:41 PM IST
Topic | India

New Delhi: Four Congress MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha for the rest of the session for displaying placards and disrupting proceedings despite a warning by Speaker Om Birla.

Amid continuous disruptions, the Chair named Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, TN Prathapan, Jothimani and Ramya Haridas. They were protesting against price rise raising placards. Though the MPs were told that they will be allotted time for discussing the same after 3pm, they refused to do away with the protests. 

Later, Parliamentary Affair Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution to suspend the four for the rest of the session.

The House then passed the resolution by a voice vote and Rajendra Agarwal who was chairing the proceedings announced their suspension. He later adjourned the proceedings for the rest of the day. 

