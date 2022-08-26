Before 'Bharat Jodo', Cong should exercise 'Congress Jodo': Azad in resignation letter

New Delhi: In a big setback for the Congress, its veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has resigned from the party, alleging that "a coterie was running the party" and that the party should exercise 'Congress Jodo' before going ahead with 'Bharat Jodo'.



He sent his resignation letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Azad said that he has severed all ties with the Congress.

In his resignation letter, Azad said that he was tendering his resignation with a "heavy" heart. He said that before starting 'Bharat Jodo', the Congress should have started the 'Congress Jodo'.

In his letter he said, "You are aware that I had an extremely close personal relationship with your family from Late Mrs. Indira Gandhi, Late Shri Sanjay Gandhi onwards, including with your Late husband. In that spirit I also have great personal regard for your individual trials and tribulations which would always continue."

Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation letter. Photo: ANI

"Some of my other colleagues and I will now persevere to perpetuate the ideals for which we have dedicated our entire adult lives outside the formal fold of the Indian National Congress," he added

He said for all the reasons mentioned above, "especially that the Indian National Congress has lost both the will and the ability under the tutelage of the coterie that runs the AICC to fight for what is right for India."

"In fact, before starting Bharat Jodo Yatra the leadership should have undertaken a Congress Jodo exercise across the country. It is therefore with great regret and an extremely leaden heart that I have decided to sever my half a century old association with the Indian National Congress and hereby resign from all my positions including the primary membership of the Indian National Congress," he wrote in the letter