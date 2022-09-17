New Delhi: The BJP will organise 'unity in diversity' festivals, blood donation drive, cleanliness drive across the country as part of its fortnight-long "seva" campaign to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, party general secretary Arun Singh said on Friday.

The campaign will begin on Modi's birthday on September 17 and conclude on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Singh said .

Addressing the press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Singh said the main objective of the campaign is to "reach out to the poor and downtrodden and improve their quality of life."

As part of the campaign, BJP workers in all districts will organise "unity in diversity" festivals and send a message of "Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat (One India, Great India)" to the people.

In these festivals, BJP functionaries in all state units will identify a state different from theirs and adopt its language and culture for a day, Singh said.

The party will undertake plantation drive, cleanliness drive, and awareness campaigns for water conservation during the fortnight-long campaign, he said.

Singh said that BJP workers will also distribute equipment among the people with disability, promote khadi products, and organise free health checkup camps during this period.

"Welfare of the poor and downtrodden is the focal point of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's welfare schemes," Singh said.

As part of the campaign, BJP workers and people in general will be encouraged to use Khadi and local products on October 2.

The BJP has formed an eight-member central panel led by Arun Singh to monitor the campaign.

The BJP has been celebrating Prime Minister Modi's birthday as 'Seva Diwas' (Day of Service) for several years by organising welfare activities across the country for a fortnight.