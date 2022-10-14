Father of Chennai girl pushed before train by stalker dies of heart attack

Chennai: The father of a college student, who was killed after her stalker pushed her in front of a moving train in Chennai, has died of a heart attack.

Sathya, a third-year student of Bachelor of Business Administration course at the Jain College at T Nagar, was killed at the St Thomas Mount suburban railway station in Chennai on Thursday afternoon. Her father Manickam died a few hours later.

Sathya's mother Ramalakshmi is the head constable at the Adambakkam police station.

Stalker caught

Meanwhile, a special police team has nabbed Adambakkam resident Sathish, 23, who had absconded after pushing Sathya before the moving train.

The youth had been harassing her for a long time, according to the police. The girl's parents had lodged a complaint at the Mambalam police station against Sathish a few weeks ago.

While Sathya was waiting for the train to go to her college around 1.30pm on Thursday, Sathish too turned up at the railway station and both of them got into an argument. Amid this, as the Tambaram-Beach suburban train was approaching the first platform, he pushed her in front of the train, according to the police.

Sathya died on the spot.

Though other commuters tried to nab Sathish, he managed to flee. The police had formed seven teams to nab the culprit.