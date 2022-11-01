Malayalam
Rohith Vemula's mother joins Rahul in Bharat Jodo Yatra

PTI
Published: November 01, 2022 10:45 AM IST
Deepa article image - 1
Radhika Vemula walked with Rahul Gandhi briefly during the morning leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Photo: Twitter/@RahulGandhi
Topic | India

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday was joined by the mother of Rohith Vemula, a Dalit student of the University of Hyderabad who died by suicide in 2016 following alleged harassment, in the Bharat Jodo Yatra here.

Radhika Vemula walked with Gandhi briefly during the morning leg of the Yatra.

"Extended solidarity to Bharat Jodo Yatra, walked with Rahul Gandhi, and called upon Congress to save Constitution from BJP-RSS assault, Justice for Rohith Vemula, passing Rohith Act, increasing representation of Dalits, oppressed sections in higher judiciary, education for all," Radhika Vemula tweeted after the meeting.

The Congress from its official Twitter handle and several party leaders tweeted pictures of Radhika Vemula walking with Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The death of the 26-year-old Dalit student on January 17, 2016 triggered a nationwide agitation against casteism in institutions of higher learning. 

