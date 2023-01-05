Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

At 3 degrees Celsius, Delhi logs season's lowest temperature

PTI
Published: January 05, 2023 12:22 PM IST
Delhi winter
A man pedals his cycle during a cold and foggy morning, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. Photo: PTI
Topic | India

New Delhi: A brutal cold wave swept Delhi on Thursday with the minimum temperature dropping to the season's lowest of three degrees Celsius.

Most people kept indoors and turned to space heaters and cups of hot tea to keep themselves warm as frosty winds from the snow-clad Himalayas barrelled through the plains, including the national capital.

A blinding layer of dense fog over north India, including Delhi, caused major inconvenience to commuters. The visibility levels were 50 metres around 5:30 am.

RELATED ARTICLES

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of three degrees Celsius as against 4.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and 8.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The weather stations at Lodhi Road, Ayanagar and Ridge recorded minimum temperatures of 2.8 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees Celsius and 2.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. The cold snap is expected to strain power grids and pose challenges to the homeless.

The meteorological office had on Wednesday issued an orange alert for Delhi-NCR for Thursday and Friday. The India Meteorological Department uses four colour codes for weather warnings- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).  

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.