In-laws make Pune woman drink water laced with powdered human bones

Pune: In yet another shocking incident of superstition, a married woman was allegedly forced to consume a concoction of water containing human bone powder and ashes ostensibly to help her get pregnant, police said here on Saturday.

The victim, aged around 27, lodged a complaint with Sinhgad Police Station who arrested the woman's husband Jayant Kokale, her in-laws and three others for the torture meted out, said Investigating Officer Inspector Jayant Rajurkar.

Simultaneously, the Maharashtra State Commission for Women Chairperson Rupali Chakankar has sought a detailed report on the shocking allegations.

According to Inspector Rajurkar, the woman was married to the accused in 2019 and the family started practising black magic rituals after she reportedly failed to conceive.

In her complaint, the woman contended that she was forcibly taken to a crematorium, made to take bath with some strange water mixture, and compelled to drink water allegedly mixed with powdered human bones or ashes.

The family also made repeated demands for money from her. Tired of all the harassment, she finally walked out of the Kokale household nearly two years ago, said Rajurkar.

"Presently, in connection with their divorce proceedings, the victim has filed a detailed complaint with the police in which she has narrated her ordeal, how she was subjected to black magic, superstitions, and other behavior during her stay with her husband and in-laws," he added.

According to Sinhgad Police, further investigations are on, including the possible involvement of any local godmen (Tantrik) or black magicians.