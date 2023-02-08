PM Modi wears jacket made of recycled plastic bottles

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a sleeveless jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles to Parliament on Wednesday.

The prime minister was seen wearing a light blue "sadri" jacket as he sat in the Rajya Sabha in the morning.

Officials said the jacket was made of material recycled from plastic bottles.

The jacket was presented to Modi by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) during the India Energy Week in Bengaluru on Monday, when he unveiled the uniforms under the company's "Unbottled" initiative.

The ICO has reportedly adopted uniforms for retail customer attendants and LPG delivery personnel made of recycled polyester (rPET) and cotton.

According to officials, each set of uniform of a customer attendant of the IOC shall support the recycling of around 28 used PET bottles. The public sector undertaking (PSU) is taking this initiative further through "Unbottled", a brand for sustainable garments launched for merchandise made from recycled polyester.

Under the brand, the oil giant targets to meet the requirement of uniforms for the customer attendants of other oil marketing companies, non-combat uniforms for the Army, uniforms and dresses for institutions, and sales to retail customers.