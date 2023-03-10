Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal's father falls to death from Gurugram high-rise

IANS
Published: March 10, 2023 06:52 PM IST
OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal's father falls to death from Gurugram high-rise
Ramesh Agarwal, the father of Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, OYO, has died after falling from the 20th floor of a high-rise located on the Golf Course Road in Gurugram. Photo: IANS
Topic | India

Gurugram: Ramesh Agarwal, the father of Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, OYO, has died after falling from the 20th floor of a high-rise located on the Golf Course Road in Gurugram.

According to the police, whether he committed suicide or fell from the 20th floor accidentally will be known after a detailed investigation.

Ritesh Agarwal said in a statement, "With a heavy heart, my family and I would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Shri Ramesh Agarwal, passed away on March 10. He lived a full life and inspired me and so many of us, every single day.

RELATED ARTICLES

"His death is a tremendous loss for our family. My father's compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. His words will resonate deep in our hearts. We request everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief."

Further details are awaited.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.