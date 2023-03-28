Meghalaya CM gives 3-hour reply in budget session, Oppn MLAs leave early

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday gave a three-hour-seventeen-minutes-long reply in the assembly, one of the longest, prompting many opposition MLAs to leave the House before the completion of proceedings.

Sangma started his speech at 5.05 pm and ended at 8.17 pm, during which he tried to answer almost all queries raised by legislators from both the treasury and the opposition benches.

Spoke for a record 3 hours 17 minutes in my reply to the #MeghalayaBudget. One of my longest speeches delivered in the Meghalaya Assembly.



Was happy to respond to the concerns & questions raised by each of the Hon’ble Members today. pic.twitter.com/1xtH3cFtYz — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) March 27, 2023

"I noted down all the points raised by the honourable members during the debate. I stood here for more than three hours to reply because we have a commitment to 38 lakh people of the state, and through you (the Speaker) to all members of the House who represent the people," he said.

He added, "It was, however, sad that most of the opposition MLAs were not present in the House when I was replying to their questions."

Opposition MLAs who were not in the House include Ardent Basaawmoit, Brightstarwell Marbaniang, and Heavingstone Kharpran from the VPP. Only Adelbert Nongrum of the party remained in his seat till the end. Mukul Sangma and Saleng Sangma also did not stay till the end.

The Opposition MLAs who were present in the House till the end of the session include, Celestine Lyngdoh, Gabriel Wahlang, Charles Marngar, Adelbert Nongrum and Charles Pyngrope.

However, Ronnie V Lyngdoh had to leave the House early because he had to go to Guwahati to visit a sick relative.

When asked, Basaiawmoit said, "We are given only 10 minutes and are expected to sit for more than three hours?"