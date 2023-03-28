Will vacate MP bungalow without prejudice to my rights, Rahul hints in letter to LS Secretariat

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed his willingness to vacate his official bungalow while responding to the eviction notice from the Lok Sabha secretariate. He wrote to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, saying without prejudice to his rights, he will abide by the details of their letter on the vacation of his official bungalow following his disqualification from the Lower House of Parliament.



Gandhi was on Monday served a notice to vacate the government bungalow allotted to him by April 22 following his disqualification as a member of the Lok Sabha after his conviction in a defamation case last week, official sources said.

Thanking the Secretariat for their letter of March 27, 2023 regarding the cancellation of his accommodation at 12 Tughlak Lane, Gandhi said, "As an elected member of the Lok Sabha over the last four terms, it is the mandate of the people to which I owe the happy memories of my time spent here."

"Without prejudice to my rights, I will, of course, abide by the details contained in your letter," he said in his letter to MS branch of the Lok Sabha Secretariat which had sent him the notice.

The Housing Committee of the Lok Sabha took the decision following which the secretariat of the House served the notice on the former Congress president, a Z-plus protectee who has been living in the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow since 2005.

A local court in Gujarat had convicted Gandhi in a criminal defamation case on March 23 and sentenced him to two years in jail. The two-year jail term triggered his disqualification as a Lok Sabha member from the date of the verdict. Gandhi was granted bail to allow him to appeal to a higher court in a month.

A senior official said a Member of Parliament (MP) has to vacate the official bungalow within one month of losing his membership.

(with PTI inputs)