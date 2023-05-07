Manipur violence: Vineet Joshi made new chief secretary; uncertainty over return of Malayalis

New Delhi: Strife-torn Manipur's Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar was on Sunday replaced by Vineet Joshi, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Education. He was sent back from deputation as per the request of the Manipur government.

Urging the warring groups in Manipur to maintain peace, Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said the Central government was ready for talks to settle the issue.

Stating that the Centre was not adamant when it came to people's welfare, Reddy said that it even withdrew three Farm Laws when agriculturists demanded the repeal of the controversial regulations.

Riots broke out in Manipur between the Meitei community, which mainly live in Imphal Valley, and the Naga and Kuki tribes who are inhabitants of the hill districts, over the demand of the former for Scheduled Tribe status.

"Please come forward to solve the issues in a peaceful manner. The Indian Government is ready. You have seen the farmers' issue. When it was peaceful, we tried to convince them. As the issue was not resolved, we agreed to their demand, and those Bills (three farm laws) were withdrawn. So the Indian Government is not adamant," Reddy told PTI.

He stressed that people's welfare was the government's main agenda and requested Manipur residents to understand this and come forward for talks. He assured them that the government (state or centre) will take care of those who suffered losses due to violence and lost lives in the clashes.

Reddy said after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, during the last eight years discussions were held with several insurgent groups (in the Northeast), and peace prevailed in the region.

He said Modi would order a comprehensive inquiry into the issue.

According to him, the situation is under control even as both Central and State governments were taking steps to ensure that peace would prevail soon.

Asserting that the people of Manipur were also Indians, he said it was the responsibility of the state and centre to solve it if there was a problem.

If they have any problem, it is the responsibility of the state and central government to solve it. We all should observe restraint. We should solve the issue through discussions, but not through violence. Nothing can be achieved through violence. So violence is not the only way, he added.

Uncertainty looms over return of Malayalis

While nine Malayali students of the Central University will be brought from Imphal to Kolkata and then to Bengaluru, uncertainty looms over the return of Malayalis studying in other institutions and of those staying with their families.



Malayalis in Manipur are worried as some say locals break into their homes in the name of security checks.

Life limps back to normalcy, curfew relaxed



Life started limping back to normalcy under the watchful eyes of army drones and helicopters deployed for aerial reconnaissance as curfew was relaxed on Sunday in parts of Manipur.

People were seen coming out in large numbers to buy food, medicines and other essential commodities during the curfew relaxation period from 7 am to 10 am in riot-affected Churachandpur town.

Army and Assam Rifles columns conducted a flag march through the town as soon as the curfew relaxation ended at 10 am. In all some 120-125 Army columns have been deployed in the entire riot-hit state.

Sources said some 10,000 soldiers, para-military and central police forces have been deployed in Manipur.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said peace committees will be formed in every assembly constituency to ensure that peace initiatives are implemented at the grassroots level.

A defence statement said that 23,000 civilians from all communities have been rescued so far and were moved to military garrisons.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and live mostly in the hill districts.

Violence first erupted in the Torbung area in Churachandpur district during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' organised by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3 to protest the demand of Meiteis for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The march was organised by tribals -- including Nagas and Kukis -- after the Manipur High Court asked the state government last month to send a recommendation to the Centre within four weeks on the demand for ST status by the Meitei community.

During the march in Torbung, an armed mob allegedly attacked people of the Meitei community, leading to retaliatory attacks in the valley districts, which escalated the violence throughout the state, police said.

(With PTI inputs)