Protesting wrestlers threaten to throw medals in Ganga

New Delhi: Intensifying their protest against the government's refusal to arrest wrestling federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, wrestlers said on Tuesday they would throw their medals in the river Ganga at Haridwar and sit on a hunger strike "until death" at the India Gate.

"We will throw our medals in river Ganga in Haridwar today at 6pm," say #Wrestlers who are protesting against WFI (Wrestling Federation of India) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations pic.twitter.com/Mj7mDsZYDn — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023

Olympic bronze medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, and World Championship winner Vinesh Phogat said in a statement, shared on their Twitter handles, that the wrestlers would go to Haridwar on Tuesday to immerse the medals into the holy river at 6 pm.

"These medals are our life and soul. We are going to throw them in the Ganges. After that, there is no point in living, so we will sit on a hunger strike until death at India Gate," they said in the statement written in Hindi.

"(It seems) Wrestlers have done something wrong by complaining about the sexual assault they faced. even the police are treating us like culprits while the person accused of sexually exploiting women grapplers are giving statements against us in the open forums," the statement said.

"We do remember the elation when we won Olympic and World Championships. Now we wonder why we even competed for India," he wrote.

Tuesday happens to be Ganga Dussera in Haridwar and possibly a day when a lot of people will be there to offer prayers.

On Sunday, Delhi police detained Malik along with World Championships bronze winner Vinesh Phogat and another Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia and later filed FIRs against them for violation of law and order, as dramatic scenes unfolded at the protest site at Jantar Mantar.

Unprecedented scenes of police dragging the Olympic and world championships medal-winning players were witnessed when the wrestlers and their supporters breached the security cordon ahead of their march towards the new Parliament building for the planned women's 'Mahapanchayat'.

The wrestlers did not have permission to move towards the new Parliament building, hours after it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and when they were stopped by police, an ugly scuffle broke out.

The protesting wrestlers and their supporters were taken to different locations in the national capital and later released.

After the wrestlers were pushed into buses, the police officers cleared the protest site by removing the cots, mattresses, coolers, fans and the tarpaulin ceiling along with other belongings of the grapplers.

The Delhi Police said it will not allow the wrestlers back into the protest site.

(With inputs from PTI)