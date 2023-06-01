IAF aircraft crashes in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar, second incident in a week

Chamarajanagar: A lightweight Kiran trainer aircraft crashed into an open field at Bhogapura in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district on Thursday.

The pilots managed to eject from the aircraft and landed safely using parachutes.

According to authorities, the trainer aircraft had taken off from the HAL airport of Bengaluru in the morning. The aircraft developed a technical snag and crashed. The aircraft was completely damaged and gutted in the fire. The parts of the aircraft were strewn all around the place.

No casualties were reported in the incident. One female pilot and one male pilot were in the aircraft and they safely ejected.

A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the incident.

This is the second such incident in the state this week. A major tragedy was averted as a training aircraft developed technical snag and made an emergency landing at a farm in Marihal police station limits of Belagavi district on Tuesday (May 30).

The training aircraft VT-RBF belonged to Redbird Institute and took off from the Sambra Airport in Belagavi and was on routine sortie. Two persons, including the pilot, were on board. There were no casualties.