Ajit Pawar's circus won't last long, says Sanjay Raut

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 02, 2023 03:43 PM IST
Sanjay Raut. Photo: PTI
Topic | India

Mumbai:The Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar is undeterred by the split in his party and can start afresh said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

In a day of massive political developments, Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde government along with several of his colleagues.

In a tweet, Raut said, "I just spoke with NCP Sharad Pawar. He said he is firm and people's support is behind us. We can make a fresh start with Uddhav Thackeray.

Raut said people of Maharashtra will not tolerate such a "circus", an apparent reference to government formation through vertical splits in political parties, for long.

"Some people seem to be determined to completely spoil Maharashtra's politics. Let them proceed on their chosen path," said Raut, in an apparent reference to Ajit Pawar, CM Shinde and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

(With PTI inputs)

