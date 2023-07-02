Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party has witnessed a dramatic split after Ajit Pawar backed by 29 MLAs joined the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party government of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Pawar took oath as deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra at an event held in the Raj Bhavan here on Sunday. Along with him, nine NCP MLAs including Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Aditi Tatkare also took oath as ministers.

Speculation on NCP split made headlines after Ajit Pawar on Sunday met some party leaders and MLAs at his official residence in Mumbai. Later, they headed to the Raj Bhavan to break the suspense on the party split.

Ajit Pawar signs documents after taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. Photo: PTI

The MLAs who back Ajit Pawar were “upset” with NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s “unilateral” decision to share stage and ally with Rahul Gandhi at the opposition unity meet in Patna, say sources.

Out of the total 53 NCP MLAs in the state, 30 are apparently with Ajit Pawar, who is the leader of opposition in the state Assembly.

However, NCP president Sharad Pawar, who was in Pune, said he was unaware of the meeting, but added that Ajit Pawar, as leader of opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Assembly, can call a meeting of legislators.

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of Ajit Pawar recently saying he was not keen on continuing as the LoP and wanted to work in the party organisation.

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and party's working president Supriya Sule were among the leaders present at the meeting held at Ajit Pawar's official residence 'Devgiri', while state party president Jayant Patil was not present. Some MLAs were also present in the meeting.

(With agency inputs)