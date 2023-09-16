113 passengers on a Chennai-bound flight booked for smuggling

Chennai: The Customs has registered a case against 113 of the 186 passengers on a single flight for colluding to smuggle gold and electronic gadgets by evading tax. Goods worth nearly Rs 14 crore were seized from the passengers of the Oman Airlines flight from Muscat. The smuggling gang lured the passengers by offering them commission, chocolates, perfumes, etc.

Based on a tip-off, the 186 passengers were searched and the contraband was seized. About 13 kg of gold was found hidden in various forms, including biscuits, paste and springwire. As many as 120 iPhones, 84 android phones, foreign cigarettes, saffron, and laptops were found hidden in suitcases and bags. The 113 were let off on bail.