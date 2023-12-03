Assembly elections: BJP to sweep Rajasthan as Congress faces setback

Jaipur: The BJP crossed the halfway mark in Rajasthan with its candidates leading in nearly 113 seats while the Congress was ahead in 65 as the counting of votes polled for the November 25 election is underway. The Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) is leading on three seats while the CPI (M) and BSP on two each. The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) were leading on one seat each. Independent candidates are leading in nine constituencies.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, ministers Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Tikaram Jully, Shakuntala Rawat, Brijendra Ola, Vishvendra Singh, Mahendra Jeet Singh Malvia are among the Congress candidates who are leading whereas parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal and assembly speaker CP Joshi are trailing. Gehlot is leading with 15,823 votes against BJP's Mahendra Rathore, shows the EC website. Meanwhile, BJP leader Vasundhara Raje is leading in Rajasthan's Jhalrapatan assembly seat with 36,211 votes against her Congress rival Ramlal Chouhan.

Congress candidate Sachin Pilot is leading on Tonk seat with a margin of 2,583 votes.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi was trailing behind his BJP rival Vishvaraj Singh Mewar in Rajsamand district's Nathdwara seat by 3,677 votes. Joshi has got 2,8649 as against Mewar's 32,326 , the Election Commission (EC) website showed.



In North Kota constituency, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal was lagging behind BJP candidate Prahlad Gunjal by 3,490 votes. Dhariwal has got 8,558 votes so far while Gunjal has got 12,048, it showed. Congress candidates took an early lead in some other constituencies.

Rajashtan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, BJP leader Vasundhara Raje and Congress leader Sachin Pilot. Photo: PTI / File

In Jhotwara constituency, the Congress' Abhishek Choudhary is in the lead with 22,360 votes as against BJP candidate Rajyavardhan Rathore's 16,072, according to EC data.

Congress candidate Prashant Sharma is leading against his BJP rival Satish Poonia with 2,684 votes in Amber seat. Sharma has received 16,100 votes and Poonia has got 13,416, EC data showed.

While most of pollsters predicted an edge for the BJP, three exit polls in their upper limit forecast a Congress win in the desert state.

BJP rebels Yoonus Khan (Deedwana), Chandrabhan Singh Aakya (Chittorgarh), Ravindra Singh Bhati (Sheo) are among the nine independent candidates who are leading in initial trends.

Magic ended: Union minister Gajendra Singh

With the initial poll trends giving an edge to the BJP, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat took a jibe at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying people have come out of the spell of the "magician".

The 'magic' has ended and Rajasthan has come out of the spell of the magician. People have voted for the honour of women and for the welfare of the poor, he said.

Gehlot was born into a family of magicians and assisted his father during his tours.

People have failed the guarantees of Congress. They have voted to throw corrupt Congress out, Shekhawat told reporters here. He asserted that the BJP will be forming the government in the state with a huge mandate. e forming the state government with a huge mandate.

Counting in 36 centres

A total of 36 counting centres have been set up 199 of the state's 200 assembly constituencies which went to poll. Election to the Sriganganagar's Karanpur seat was postponed due to the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar. As many as 1,862 candidates are in the fray for 199 seats.

While 30 election districts have one counting centre, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Nagaur have two centres each. "All District Election Officers, Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police have been instructed to strictly follow the security protocol at the counting centre," CEO Gupta said.

He said that three-tier security arrangements have been ensured at the counting venue and only those with authorised passes would be able to enter.

"Separate counting halls have been made for each assembly seat at the counting centre, where as per the instructions of the Commission, tables have been arranged for counting of postal ballots and EVMs," he said.

Incumbent Congress and its rival Congress conducted intense poll campaign and are both hopeful of forming a government.

Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said tight security arrangements have been made to ensure hassle-free counting of votes. He said that proper arrangements have been ensured at the counting centres two centres each in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Nagaur and at one centre each in the remaining 30 districts where votes are being counted.



Gupta said that 2,524 tables have been installed at the counting centres to count the votes received in the EVMs at 51,890 polling centres. Vote counting will be completed in 4,245 rounds.

In the Sheo assembly constituency, 41 rounds of counting will be carried out, while the counting of votes for Ajmer South will be completed in 14 rounds.

Tight security arrangements have been made at the counting sites and its surrounding areas, Gupta said, adding that a three-tier security arrangement has been set up for anyone entering the counting venue to prevent any disturbance.

A total of 40 companies of central police forces are deployed for the security of EVMs and 36 companies of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) are deployed at the counting centres. Ninety-nine companies of RAC are deployed in various districts to maintain law and order.

Over 4.36 lakh voters have used postal ballots in the elections, out of which 49,365 are those above 80 years of age, 11,656 are persons with disabilities, 4, 427 are from essential services and 3.71 lakh are those who are engaged in conducting the voting process.

(With PTI inputs)