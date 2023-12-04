Cyclone Michaung: Heavy rains lash Chennai; flights, trains cancelled

Chennai: Cyclonic storm Michaung has brought heavy showers on the city of Chennai and nearby districts on Monday. The cyclonic storm is likely to cross the coast in Andhra Pradesh on December 5.



The government declared Monday (December 4) a public holiday and urged private companies to encourage 'work from home' option for its employees in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts. The railways have cancelled a total of 118 trains. However, essential services such as milk supply and healthcare facilities would be operational.

According to the India Meteorological Department, cyclonic storm Michaung lay centered over Southwest Bay of Bengal about 210km east-northeast of Puducherry, 150km east-southeast of Chennai at 2330 hrs on December 3. "It is likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify & cross b/w Nellore and Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) during forenoon of 5 Dec as a Severe CS," an update from the IMD said.

Chennai and nearby Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts among others received widespread rains since late Sunday under the impact of cyclonic storm Michaung. Low-lying areas and many residential parts witnessed inundation, even as civic agency personnel were involved in clearing the stagnant water. At Velachery in the city, a portion of land reportedly gave way, leading to a deep pit and some people were trapped.

Chennai inundated due to heavy rain. Photo: Manorama

Air, rail services affected

Rail and air services have been cancelled and delayed as a result.

"In view of water flowing above danger level, the bridge no.14 between Basin bridge and Vyasarpadi has been suspended on account of safety reasons," and six trains originating from the Dr MGR Chennai Central to destinations including Coimbatore and Mysuru were cancelled on Monday morning, the Southern Railway said, adding that a full refund shall be granted to all passengers of the above trains.

As many as 14 subways in the city have been closed due to inundation, the city police said.

Chennai flooded after heavy rain on Dec 3. Photo: AFP

At the airport, 12 domestic outbound services, including to destinations like Ahmedabad and Thiruvananthapuram were cancelled. Four international services, including to Dubai and Srilanka were cancelled by a private carrier, officials said. Three arriving international services were diverted to Bengaluru.

(With PTI inputs.)