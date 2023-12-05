Cyclone Michaung: Chennai grapples with rain, floods; airport closed till 9am today

Chennai: The heavy downpour brought in by Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc across Chennai and its neighbouring districts on Monday, inundating the city, causing disruptions in flights and trains. The airfield of the Chennai airport was closed for arrival and departure operations till 9am on Tuesday due to adverse weather conditions.



The relentless downpour, reminiscent of the 2015 deluge, paralysed daily life, prompting authorities to declare a public holiday on Tuesday. Residents hurried to purchase and replenish supplies, with a high demand for drinking water. The continuous downpour resulted in power outages and internet disruptions.

5 casualties

According to the police, five rain related deaths were reported in the Chennai city on Monday. Two of the victims died of electrocution while one person was killed after a tree fell on him in the upmarket Besant Nagar area of the city, an official release said. Two unidentified bodies--each of a man and women were found in different rain affected parts of the city, the release said.

Cyclone Michaung is looming over west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, off the coasts of south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu.It is likely to move northwards parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla during the forenoon of Tuesday as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds reaching up to 110 kilometres per hour.

Transportation hit

Transportation services took a severe blow, with numerous trains and flights canceled. Waterlogged roads presented challenges for the scarce number of road users. Operations at the Chennai airport were halted from 9:40 am to 11 pm on Monday, with about 70 flights cancelled due to incessant rains and waterlogging affecting the runway and tarmac, as stated by the Airport Authority of India. The suspension of services were extended to 9am on Tuesday following this.

The Southern Railway reported the suspension of many trains originating from Dr. MGR Chennai Central to destinations such as Coimbatore and Mysuru, offering full refunds to affected passengers. As a result of inundation, 14 subways in the city were closed, and authorities removed uprooted trees from 11 locations. Residents from severely affected areas, like Perungudi, Ashok Nagar, and Tambaram, shared their experiences of power outages, waterlogging, fallen trees, and transportation disruptions.

In the past 24 hours, Perungudi in Chennai received 29 cm of rainfall, while Avadi in Tiruvallur district recorded 28 cm, and Mamallapuram in Chengalpet received 22 cm. The weather office warned of continued heavy rainfall and strong winds in the four districts. The India Meteorological Department's update detailed the trajectory of Cyclone Michaung, projecting its movement towards the south Andhra Pradesh coast and its expected crossing between Nellore and Machilipatnam on December 5. Union Home Minister Amit Shah communicated with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, assuring support from the Centre. The CM indicated a potential request for assistance in post-cyclone relief efforts. To manage the situation, the Tamil Nadu government declared a public holiday for educational institutions, government and private offices, financial institutions, and banks in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts on Tuesday. Private companies were urged to enable work from home for employees in affected regions. Despite the disruptions, essential services such as police, fire service, medical facilities, power supply, and disaster response offices continued to operate. The government deployed ten teams with 250 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel for rescue operations in affected districts. The Industries Department established a help desk to aid small and medium enterprises, while SIPCOT monitored and cleared hurdles within industrial parks in affected areas.

People wade through a waterlogged road during heavy rain owing to Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai, Monday. Photo: PTI

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi acknowledged the severe impact on eastern coastal districts and assured the deployment of government agencies to ensure public safety. He urged residents to heed the state government's advice and stay safe until conditions improve.

(With PTI inputs.)