3 shot dead as fresh violence rocks Manipur, curfew reimposed in valley districts

Imphal: Three persons were allegedly shot dead and four others suffered injuries in Manipur's Thoubal district on Monday evening, following which curfew was reimposed in the five valley districts of the state, officials said.

Gunmen, who are yet to be identified, arrived in camouflage dresses in the Lilong Chingjao area, and opened fire on a few locals, they said.

The injured have been taken to hospital, and the condition of some of them is stated to be critical, the officials said.

The attackers had come to extort money from a person in the locality, which led to an altercation, an official said.

They were later chased away by the locals, but the miscreants opened fire while fleeing, he said.

After the attack, the enraged locals set fire to four vehicles in which the attackers had arrived. It was not immediately clear to whom those belong.

Following the fresh violence, curfew was reimposed in Thoubal, Imphal East and Imphal West, Kakching and Bishnupur districts, officials said.

In a video message, Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the violence, and appealed to people, particularly the residents of Lilong, to maintain peace.

"Police are working to arrest those behind the attack. They will be arrested soon and punished as per the law," he said.

Lilong constituency MLA Abdul Nasir said officials concerned have apprised him of the situation, and that the culprits will be nabbed soon.

Security has also been strengthened in the area.

More than 180 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur in May last year.