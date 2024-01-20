32 Indian fishermen imprisoned in Sri Lanka released

Colombo: The Sri Lankan court on Friday released 32 fishermen from Tamil Nadu who were arrested and imprisoned by the Sri Lankan Navy.



“Repatriated safely! A group of 32 Indian fishermen board for their flight back to India from Colombo,” the High Commission of India in Colombo posted on X.

The Sri Lankan Navy had arrested 32 Indian fishermen and seized their trawlers for allegedly poaching in the island nation's waters in three separate incidents. 18 fishermen were arrested, and their two trawlers seized on Tuesday off the coast of Mannar in the northeast. On Sunday, as many as ten Indian fishermen were arrested, and their trawler seized for allegedly poaching in the island nation's waters, while 12 Indian fishermen were apprehended on Saturday.

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters.

The Palk Strait, a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.

There have been periodic instances of Indian fishermen being arrested by Sri Lankan authorities for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

In 2023, the island nation's Navy arrested 240 Indian fishermen along with 35 trawlers for allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan waters.