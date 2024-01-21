Ram temple consecration: AIIMS takes a U-turn, decides to keep OPDs open full day

New Delhi: Amid large-scale protest, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has decided to reverse its decision not to treat non-critical patients till 2.30 pm on Monday on account of the idol consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The decision to shut down non-critical services was taken on Saturday drawing criticism from opposition parties and the medical fraternity.

The notice issued by Rajesh Kumar, AIIMS-Delhi's administrative officer, on Saturday (January 20) referred to the central government's announcement of a half-day leave for government employees on Monday. "It is notified for information of all the employees that the Institute will remain half day closed till 14.30 hrs on 22.01.2024," the notice said.

While the official note did not specifically mention if Out Patient Department (OPD) services would be available, it was feared that outdoor patients would not be able to consult specialists during the break, NDTV reported.

But reversing its decision, today AIIMS issued that it would treat all patients. "OPD shall remain open to attend to patients with an appointment to prevent any inconvenience to them and to facilitate patient care," the fresh notice said.