Indian Navy rescues 19 Pakistan natives from Somali pirates; 2nd successful mission in 36 hours

New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Monday rescued 19 Pakistan natives after foiling a plot to hijack their Iranian-flagged fishing vessel by pirates on the east coast of Somalia, officials said on Tuesday.

This is the second vessel rescued in 36 hours by INS Sumitra, the Indian Navy's warship deployed for anti-piracy and maritime security operations in the east of Somalia and the Gulf of Aden.

Following the rescue of Iranian fishing vessel Iman on Monday, in yet another successful anti-piracy operation off the East Coast of Somalia, INS Sumitra rescued fishing vessel Al Naeemi and her 19 crew members from 11 Somali pirates on, Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

"INS Sumitra, over less than 36 hours, through swift, persistent and relentless efforts has rescued two hijacked fishing vessels along with 36 crew (17 Iranian and 19 Pakistani) in Southern Arabian Sea approximately 850 nautical miles West of Kochi," Madhwal added.

He said the Indian Navy has once again proved its commitment in the region to act against all maritime threats to ensure the safety of all mariners and vessels at sea.