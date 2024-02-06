Malayalam
Ajit Pawar's faction is real NCP: Election Commission

PTI
Published: February 06, 2024 08:35 PM IST
Ajit Pawar. File Photo: PTI.
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday announced that the Ajit Pawar faction is the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), ending months of speculation over the factional fight with his party founder and uncle Sharad Pawar.
In an order, the Election Commission (EC) also allotted the NCP symbol 'Wall Clock' to the group led by Ajit Pawar.

The decision followed the laid-out tests of maintainability of such a petition which included tests of aims and objectives of the party constitution, test of party constitution and tests of majority both organisational and legislative, the commission said.

"The test of majority in the legislative wing found favour in this circumstance of the case, where both groups are working outside the party constitution and the organisational elections," the poll authority observed.

The EC conceded to the group led by Sharad Pawar by allowing it a "one-time option" to claim a name for its political outfit and provide three preferences by Wednesday afternoon given the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Ajit Pawar had walked away with a majority of NCP MLAs in July last year and supported the BJP-Shiv Sena government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra. 

