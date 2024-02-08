NDA beats challenges left by UPA govt: Sitharaman tables White Paper on Economy

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday tabled a 59-page 'White Paper on the Indian Economy' in the Lok Sabha.



According to it, the NDA rule in the last 10 years has successfully overcome the challenges left behind by the UPA government and taken "tough decisions" to place India on the path of sustainable high growth.

The 'White Paper on the Indian Economy' states that, when the Modi government assumed office in 2014, the economy was in a "fragile state"; public finances were in "bad shape"; there was economic mismanagement, financial indiscipline, and widespread corruption.

"It was a crisis. The responsibility to mend the economy step by step and to put the governance systems in order was enormous," said the paper.

The UPA government failed miserably to facilitate economic activities and created hurdles that held back the Indian economy, the paper said, adding that in 2014, NDA rule under the incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi inherited a "deeply damaged" economy.

Armed with political and policy stability, the Paper said that the Modi government recognised the need to make tough decisions for the greater economic good. "Our government, unlike its predecessor, invested in the foundations of the economy along with building a sturdy superstructure. Looking back at the last ten years, we can say with humility and satisfaction that we have successfully overcome the challenges left behind by the previous government," it added.

The Paper further stated that there are "miles to go and mountains to scale before we sleep" as the destination is to make India a developed nation by 2047. "It is our Kartavya Kaal," it added.