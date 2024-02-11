Electoral bonds 2022-23: BJP gains Rs 1300 cr, 7 times more than Cong

New Delhi: The ruling BJP received nearly Rs 1,300 crore through electoral bonds in 2022-23, which was seven times more than what the Congress got in the same period through the same route.



The BJP's total contributions stood at Rs 2,120 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal, of which 61 per cent came from electoral bonds, according to the party's annual audited report submitted to the Election Commission.

In the Financial Year 2021-22, the party's total contributions were to the tune of Rs 1,775 crore. The party's total income in 2022-23 stood at Rs 2360.8 crore, up from Rs 1,917 crore in FY 2021-22.

The Congress, on the other hand, earned Rs 171 crore from electoral bonds which was down from Rs 236 crore in FY 2021-22.

The BJP and the Congress are recognised national parties. The Samajwadi Party, a recognised state party, had earned Rs 3.2 crore through electoral bonds in 2021-22. In 2022-23, it received no contributions from these bonds.

Another state-recognised party, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), earned Rs 34 crore through electoral bonds in 2022-23 which was up 10 times from the previous fiscal.

The BJP also earned Rs 237 crore from interests in the last fiscal, up from Rs 135 crore in 2021-22. Out of its total expenditure on 'election and general propaganda', the BJP paid Rs 78.2 crore for the use of aircraft and helicopters, which is down from Rs 117.4 crore in 2021-22.

The party also paid Rs 76.5 crore as financial assistance to candidates, down from Rs 146.4 crore in 2021-22. The party has shown this assistance under the head 'total payments'.