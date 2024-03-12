Haryana CM Khattar, ministers quit after rift with JJP

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet ministers on Tuesday submitted their resignations to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, sources said.

The development came amid speculation of cracks emerging in the state's ruling BJP and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) coalition over seat sharing ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP has called a meeting of its MLAs, the sources said.

At present, the BJP has 41 MLAs in the 90-member House while the JJP has 10. The ruling combine also enjoys the support of six of seven independents.

The main opposition Congress has 30 MLAs and the Indian National Lok Dal and the Haryana Lokhit Party have one seat each.