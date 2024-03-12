Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Haryana CM Khattar, ministers quit after rift with JJP

PTI
Published: March 12, 2024 12:06 PM IST Updated: March 12, 2024 12:25 PM IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar
Topic | India

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet ministers on Tuesday submitted their resignations to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, sources said.

The development came amid speculation of cracks emerging in the state's ruling BJP and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) coalition over seat sharing ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP has called a meeting of its MLAs, the sources said.

RELATED ARTICLES

At present, the BJP has 41 MLAs in the 90-member House while the JJP has 10. The ruling combine also enjoys the support of six of seven independents.

The main opposition Congress has 30 MLAs and the Indian National Lok Dal and the Haryana Lokhit Party have one seat each.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE