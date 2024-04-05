Malayalam
Elgar Parishad case: SC grants bail to activist Shoma Kanti Sen

PTI
Published: April 05, 2024 02:52 PM IST
Supreme Court
Supreme Court of India. File Photo: AFP
Topic | India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Shoma Kanti Sen, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.
Sen, an English literature professor and women's rights activist, was arrested in connection with the case on June 6, 2018. In Marh the anti-terro agency told the apex court that it does not need further custody of Sen.

Pronouncing the order, a bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Augustine George Masih directed that, among other conditions, Sen shall not leave the state of Maharashtra without the leave of the special court. It said she shall inform the NIA's investigating officer about the address where she will reside during the bail period.

The bench said Sen shall also keep the GPS of her mobile phone active round the clock.

The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held at Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial located on the city's outskirts.

The Pune Police had claimed that the conclave was backed by Maoists. The probe in the case, in which more than a dozen activists and academicians have been named as accused, was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). 

