Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

We kill terrorists by entering their homes: PM Modi

PTI
Published: April 30, 2024 05:16 PM IST Updated: April 30, 2024 05:25 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Latur, Maharashtra, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Photo: PTI.
Topic | India

Latur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Indian government's approach to tackle terror has seen a sea change compared to what was followed during the Congress regime. 

During the Congress regime, the news headlines were of India handing over another dossier to Pakistan about terror activities.
Some of our friends in media used to clap after any such dossier was sent, Modi said at an election rally in Maharashtra's Latur. Today, India doesn't send dossiers. Aaj Bharat ghar mein ghus ke marta hai (Today India kills terrorists on their own turf)," Modi said.

Modi also claimed that the INDIA bloc has come up with a "formula" whereby the parties in the opposition alliance will get the PM's post for one year each if they come to power." With such a system, the good of the country cannot be expected, Modi said.

RELATED ARTICLES

Some people want to make the PM in instalments. They have decided to have a PM each year, he said. Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Modi said, When I speak of 'EK Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', the Prince of Congress suffers from fever. 

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE