Assembly Elections 2024: Counting begins in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh

Counting of votes for 50 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh and 32 seats in Sikkim began on Sunday, amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

Arunachal Pradesh

The ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh was leading in one assembly seat while the National People's Party (NPP) was ahead in one constituency, according to initial trends available from counting of postal ballots, officials said. BJP's Tsetan Chombay Kee was leading in the Kalaktang constituency, while NPP nominee Yeshi Tsewang and independent candidate Tenzin Nyima Glow were ahead in Dirang and Thrizino-Buragaon respectively, according to the Election Commission data.

The BJP had already won 10 seats unopposed in the 60-member assembly, elections for which were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in the first phase on April 19. Despite rain across the state, hundreds of supporters of various political parties were seen standing near the counting centres.

Sikkim

Gangtok: The ruling SKM was leading in four of the 32 assembly seats, according to initial trends available from counting of postal ballots in Sikkim, officials said. Chief Minister and SKM candidate Prem Singh Tamang was leading by 1,423 votes over his nearest SDF rival Som Nath Poudyal from the Rhenock assembly constituency.

State minister and SKM nominee Sonam Lama established an initial lead by 98 votes over his nearest BJP rival Tseten Tashi Bhutia in Sangha.

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha's Puran Kumar Gurung was ahead by 667 votes over Mani Kumar Gurung of SDF in the Chujachen assembly constituency. Delay Namgyal Barfungpa of SKM was also leading by 1,053 votes over BJP nominee Pema Aanchal Rinzing from the Gangtok assembly segment. The counting was underway at one location each in all six districts of the state. Postal ballots were taken up first for counting while votes in the EVMs would be counted later, officials said.