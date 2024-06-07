TDP, JDU likely to get one Union cabinet berth each as BJP stands firm

New Delhi: Amid the preparations to form the third Narendra Modi-led government, the BJP has refused to grant key cabinet portfolios to allies Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal (United) ahead of the NDA meeting on Friday.

The saffron party, which has only won 240 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, need the support of these two major allies to secure the majority. The party has reportedly reached a consensus with two allies regarding the cabinet berths without giving in too much to their demands, Manorama News reported.

The civil aviation ministry will be given to one of the 16 newly elected Lok Sabha members of TDP, Manorama News reported quoting sources. Apart from this, two minister of state (MoS) posts -- finance and information technology – would be given to the party. Though TDP has demanded for Lok Sabha speaker's post, BJP is unlikely to give into that demand, the report said.

At the same time, BJP has opposed JDU's demand for the agriculture minister's post as the party considers that it has secured the farmers through major reforms in the agriculture sector. JDU would also get a cabinet post and two MoS posts like TDP, sources indicated.

BJP sources reportedly confirmed that key cabinet portfolios like agriculture, IT, home and defence would not be given to any MP from other parties.

However, the Shiv Sena Shinde faction has decided to demand one cabinet berth and two MoS posts during the NDA meeting. The Maharashtra party has won seven seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

According to the latest reports, Narendra Modi will take oath as the Prime Minister of India for a third term on Sunday. Top leaders of neighbouring countries including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal are invited to the swearing-in ceremony.

After the NDA meeting on Friday, Modi along with Rajnath Singh, Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar will meet President Droupadi Murumu to present a list of parliamentarians supporting the front.