Woman constable who assaulted Kangana Ranaut arrested

Chandigarh: CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, who was suspended following a fracas with actor and BJP MP-elect Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, has been arrested.

Upset with Ranaut over her stance on the farmers' protests, Kaur allegedly slapped the MP from Himachal Pradesh during a security check at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday.

Recapping in detail what had happened, Ranaut said Kaur came towards her from the side. "She hit me in the face and started abusing me. I asked her why she did it and she said she supports the farmer protests."

"I am safe but my concern is that terrorism is increasing in Punjab... How do we handle that?"

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), tasked with providing security at airports, has also ordered a court of inquiry into the incident.

(With PTI inputs)